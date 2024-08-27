

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Consumer Confidence report for August might be the highlight on Tuesday. The geo-political tensions, especially the Middle East clashes and the Russia-Ukraine strikes might be influencing investor sentiments.



In the Asian trading hours, oil and gold prices were little changed.



Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading broadly positive.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 13.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 0.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 13.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished broadly lower. The Dow pulled back well off its best levels of the session and briefly dipped into negative territory but ended the day up 65.44 points or 0.2 percent at 41,240.52. The Nasdaq slid 152.03 points or 0.9 percent to 17,725.77 and the S&P 500 fell 17.77 points or 0.3 percent at 5,616.84.



On the economic front, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for June will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in May.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA House Price Index for June will be issued at 9.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Price Index was at 0.0 percent.



The Consumer Confidence for August will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is up 100.1, while it was up 100.3.



The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index was down 17.



The Money Supply for July is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Level was $21,024.7 billion.



Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 0.24 percent to 2,848.73.



Japanese markets eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 0.47 percent to 38,288.62 while the broader Topix index settled 0.73 percent higher at 2,680.80.



Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.16 percent to 8,071.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index eased 0.17 percent to close at 8,297.10.



European shares are trading mostly up. CAC 40 of France is gaining 3.83 points or 0.05 percent. DAX of Germany is up 81.60 points or 0.44 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 27.65 points or 0.33 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 34.69 points or 0.28 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.22 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News