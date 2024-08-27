

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA is seeking input from American companies for the operation and use of a system of free-flying robots aboard the International Space Station.



Three colorful, cube-shaped robots - named 'Bumble,' 'Honey,' and 'Queen' - are part of the Astrobee system helping astronauts and researchers perform technology demonstrations, scientific research, and STEM activities in the unique environment of space since 2018.



'Dozens of institutions collaborate with NASA to use the Astrobee system to test new hardware and software technologies,' said Jose Benavides, project manager for the Astrobee facilities at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley, where the system was designed and built. 'I'm excited to hear how respondents think Astrobee can continue to advance robotics in space.'



The battery-powered robots in the Astrobee system fly around the space station's modules using electric fans for propulsion and 'see' their surroundings using lights, cameras, and other sensors. They have interchangeable 'arms' that provide ways for the robots to hold objects or keep steady for tasks requiring stability, and magnets to ensure they stay securely docked when recharging.



Working autonomously, or via remote control by astronauts, flight controllers, or researchers on the ground, the robots can be used to offload time-consuming tasks. For instance, the robots can work independently or collaboratively to assist with routine missions like space station monitoring, maintenance, inventory, experiment documentation, or moving cargo throughout the station. This allows astronauts more time to tackle complex work that only humans can perform.



'Further developing human-robotic technology will pave the way for future crewed and uncrewed spacecraft maintenance and exploration tasks done by robots both off-planet and in deep space,' according to Astrobee Project Manager Jonathan Barlow.



