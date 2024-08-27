

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has adopted its proposal for the 2025 fishing opportunities for the Baltic Sea based on a scientific assessment that indicates several fisheries are in a dire situation.



The Commission proposed the total allowable catches and quotas for nine out of the ten stocks managed by the EU in the Baltic Sea. The remaining quota proposal for Bothnian herring will be submitted at a later stage, the Commission said.



The Commission proposes to increase fishing opportunities for central Baltic herring by 108 percent and herring in the Gulf of Riga by 10 percent. It proposes to decrease fishing of salmon in the main basin by 36 percent and in the Gulf of Finland by 20 percent, as well as of sprat by 42 percent.



Catches of plaice would remain unchanged.



The Commission said it proposes to decrease the allocations for unavoidable by-catches of western Baltic cod by 73 percent, eastern Baltic cod by 68 percent and western Baltic herring by 50 percent.



The European Commission noticed that the stock situation of eastern Baltic cod and western Baltic cod continues to be in a bad condition while the stock size of western Baltic herring remains significantly below minimum levels.



The size of the sprat stock has decreased significantly due to persistently low reproduction rates.



