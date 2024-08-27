Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024

WKN: A40A5D | ISIN: US91532F1021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.08.24
15:35 Uhr
1,870 US-Dollar
+0,060
+3,31 %
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 15:02 Uhr
Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference September 9th-11th, 2024

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) ("Unusual Machines" or the "Company"), a drone and drone components manufacturer, today announced that the Company will present virtually and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City from September 9th-11th, 2024 in New York.

Unusual Machines corporate presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, September 9th at 7:00 am (ET) and throughout the week via the conference platform. Management plans to discuss their recent developments including details surrounding the launch of Unusual Machines first Blue UAS framework component.

If you would like to schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please reach out to Unusual Machines at investors@unusualmachines.com or contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant component supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar US drone industry and the global defense business. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com.

Contact:
CS Investor Relations
917-633-8980
investors@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.




View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
