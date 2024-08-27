The Investing Authority is thrilled to announce that they will be hosting a breakout session with OS Therapies live on X. The event will feature discussions with "Spaces Pioneer" @WOLF_Financial and Small Cap Trading Firm @PennyboisStock.

OS Therapies is a leading biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare and orphan diseases. The breakout session will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn more about the company's groundbreaking research and development efforts.

The one hour long space will take place Thursday, August 29th at 6:45pm ET and will also feature special guests from the communities of "Spaces Pioneer" @WOLF Financial and Small Cap Trading Firm @PennyboisStock. These industry experts will provide valuable insights into the current state of the market and offer tips for successful investing in small cap stocks.

"We are honored to have representatives from both WOLF Financial and PennyboisStock join us for this event," said the spokesperson. "We believe their insights will be incredibly valuable to our attendees."

The Investing Authority is a trusted source of information for investors looking to stay ahead of market trends and make informed investment decisions. Their events bring together industry leaders, analysts, and experts to provide valuable insights into key sectors of the economy.

With a total audience of 15M retail traders, The Investing Authority allows companies to reach shareholders in unparalleled fashion.

"We strive to provide our audience with access to top-tier companies and experts in various industries," said the spokesperson. "Our goal is to empower investors with the knowledge they need to succeed in today's complex market environment."

The breakout session with OS Therapies, WOLF Financial, and PennyboisStock promises to be an informative and engaging event for all attendees. Those interested in attending can find more information at https://x.com/WOLF_Financial.

