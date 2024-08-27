New data were revealed from Actinogen Medical's ongoing analysis of the now-completed XanaCIDD study that support the view that the company's lead drug candidate, Xanamem, may provide consistent and durable benefits in treating depression symptoms compared to placebo. The XanaCIDD study was designed to assess a 10mg daily dose of Xanamem versus placebo in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) over a six-week treatment period. In line with the top-line results reported on 12 August, the new data confirm that maximal treatment effects on depression on all endpoints occurred at week 10, or four weeks after the end of the six-week treatment period. The results appear to be consistent with the molecule having a durable clinical effect in terms of controlling brain cortisol and potentially exerting anti-depressant activity.

