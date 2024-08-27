Talkaphone: Honeywell-Licensed Area of Refuge Solutions Now Shipping

New Product Offering Available through Participating Wholesale Distributors

Talkaphone announced the launch of the highly-anticipated Honeywell Area of Refuge (AOR) solutions line, which first debuted in June at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Conference & Expo in Orlando, Florida. The addition of Honeywell Area of Refuge offerings to the Talkaphone product family provides a range of two-way emergency communication solutions designed to meet the demands of small-to-medium buildings for up to 32 ADA-compliant stations.

Key features and advantages of the new Honeywell Area of Refuge solutions include:

Compliance : Ensure adherence to crucial building codes such as IBC, NFPA 72, A117.1, and ADAAG, safeguarding regulatory compliance.

Value : Command units and call stations that are UL 2525 Listed expedite the issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy (COO) without the need for a separate site listing, saving valuable time and costs.

Efficiency : Experience streamlined annual testing and continuous supervision, guaranteeing optimal performance without disruptions.

Flexibility : Benefit from versatile deployment options tailored to accommodate projects of varying scales, providing adaptability and scalability.

Reliability: Built-in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) provides power backup during outages-ensuring continuous functionality.

"The Honeywell Area of Refuge solutions are designed to provide quick and clear communication with emergency responders-facilitating a safe rescue and evacuation of individuals sheltered in an Area of Refuge during an emergency," said Clarence Wong, Vice President of Product Development, Talkaphone. "These solutions are a significant advancement in two-way emergency communication for the fire and life safety industry."

Honeywell Area of Refuge products are offered exclusively at participating wholesale distribution partners, ADI and WESCO. Qualifying purchases can also be applied to registered Honeywell Fire's IGNITE Program accounts. To learn more about the full line of Honeywell Area of Refuge solutions, visit www.honeywellareaofrefuge.com. For datasheets, engineering specifications, manuals, and contacts, visit the resources for specifiers section on our website.

About Talkaphone®

Talkaphone® is an emergency communications expert based in Niles, IL. Our blue light phones, area of refuge, and related voice-based communication solutions equip people to immediately reach first responders from all the places where they commute or gather to work, play, and learn. Purpose-built for the rigors of real-world applications, Talkaphone's versatile solutions draw on decades of product development, manufacturing expertise and steadfast industry partnerships. By working collaboratively with system integrators and their customers at every step-from definition to implementation-we deliver the satisfaction of results at scale with the care of a small business. Learn more about us at www.talkaphone.com.

The Honeywell trademark is used under license from Honeywell International Inc. Honeywell International Inc. makes no representation or warranties with respect to these products. These products are manufactured by Talk-A-Phone, LLC, Niles, IL 60714, USA.

