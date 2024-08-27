Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870153 | ISIN: US4385161066 | Ticker-Symbol: ALD
Frankfurt
27.08.24
17:09 Uhr
183,50 Euro
+2,04
+1,12 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
183,08183,6419:33
183,08183,6419:33
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 18:02 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Talkaphone: Honeywell-Licensed Area of Refuge Solutions Now Shipping

New Product Offering Available through Participating Wholesale Distributors

NILES, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Talkaphone announced the launch of the highly-anticipated Honeywell Area of Refuge (AOR) solutions line, which first debuted in June at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Conference & Expo in Orlando, Florida. The addition of Honeywell Area of Refuge offerings to the Talkaphone product family provides a range of two-way emergency communication solutions designed to meet the demands of small-to-medium buildings for up to 32 ADA-compliant stations.

Key features and advantages of the new Honeywell Area of Refuge solutions include:

  • Compliance: Ensure adherence to crucial building codes such as IBC, NFPA 72, A117.1, and ADAAG, safeguarding regulatory compliance.

  • Value: Command units and call stations that are UL 2525 Listed expedite the issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy (COO) without the need for a separate site listing, saving valuable time and costs.

  • Efficiency: Experience streamlined annual testing and continuous supervision, guaranteeing optimal performance without disruptions.

  • Flexibility: Benefit from versatile deployment options tailored to accommodate projects of varying scales, providing adaptability and scalability.

  • Reliability: Built-in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) provides power backup during outages-ensuring continuous functionality.

"The Honeywell Area of Refuge solutions are designed to provide quick and clear communication with emergency responders-facilitating a safe rescue and evacuation of individuals sheltered in an Area of Refuge during an emergency," said Clarence Wong, Vice President of Product Development, Talkaphone. "These solutions are a significant advancement in two-way emergency communication for the fire and life safety industry."

Honeywell Area of Refuge products are offered exclusively at participating wholesale distribution partners, ADI and WESCO. Qualifying purchases can also be applied to registered Honeywell Fire's IGNITE Program accounts. To learn more about the full line of Honeywell Area of Refuge solutions, visit www.honeywellareaofrefuge.com. For datasheets, engineering specifications, manuals, and contacts, visit the resources for specifiers section on our website.

About Talkaphone®
Talkaphone® is an emergency communications expert based in Niles, IL. Our blue light phones, area of refuge, and related voice-based communication solutions equip people to immediately reach first responders from all the places where they commute or gather to work, play, and learn. Purpose-built for the rigors of real-world applications, Talkaphone's versatile solutions draw on decades of product development, manufacturing expertise and steadfast industry partnerships. By working collaboratively with system integrators and their customers at every step-from definition to implementation-we deliver the satisfaction of results at scale with the care of a small business. Learn more about us at www.talkaphone.com.

The Honeywell trademark is used under license from Honeywell International Inc. Honeywell International Inc. makes no representation or warranties with respect to these products. These products are manufactured by Talk-A-Phone, LLC, Niles, IL 60714, USA.

Media Contact:
Nadine Blanpied
Marketing Manager, Talkaphone
nblanpied@talkaphone.com
(773) 539-1100

SOURCE: Talkaphone



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.