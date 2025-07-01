

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) has acquired from Nexceris its Li-ion Tamer business, an off-gas detection solution for lithium-ion batteries that detects thermal runaway events. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Honeywell's financials.



Billal Hammoud, President and CEO of Honeywell's Building Automation segment, said: 'Li-ion Tamer's early warning technology has been revolutionary for our customers and partners over the last five years. Building on our legacy partnership, the acquisition of this product suite will position Honeywell as a leader in early gas detection and battery fire prevention. We expect this tuck-in acquisition to further bolster growth of our fire detection business.'



