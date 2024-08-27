Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
WKN: A116WL | ISIN: CA40281L1094
Frankfurt
27.08.24
08:00 Uhr
0,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 19:38 Uhr
94 Leser
Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Extends Warrant Expiry Dates

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (GUG:TSX-V)(ASWRF:OTCPK) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to extend, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the expiry dates of an aggregate of 15,330,667 outstanding warrants as detailed below.

The subject warrants were originally issued on September 24, 2020 and October 1, 2020, with an original expiry date of three years after the applicable issue date, and September 10, 2021, with an original expiry date of two years after the issue date. The warrants were issued in connection with private placements of units consisting of common shares and warrants of the Company. The Company previously extended the expiry dates of the subject warrants by one year, and the new expiry dates will provide a further one-year extension of the warrants from their current expiry dates. These warrants continue to be exercisable at their original exercise price.

Exercise Price

Original Expiry Date

Amended Expiry Date

$0.09

September 24, 2023

September 24, 2025

$0.09

October 1, 2023

October 1, 2025

$0.08

September 10, 2023

September 10, 2025

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG:TSX-V)(ASWRF:OTCPK) with gold and base metal projects in northern Sweden. Gungnir's assets include two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, both with updated nickel resources, and the Knaften-Hemberget project which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, VMS-style mineralization, and copper-nickel targets. Currently, the Company is focused on its newly discovered gold target at Hemberget. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board,
Jari Paakki, CEO and Director

For further information contact:
Head Office/Investor Relations
Phone: +1-604-683-0484
Email: corporatecommunications@gungnirresources.com

Jari Paakki, CEO
Email: jpaakki@eastlink.ca

Chris Robbins, CFO
Email: robbinscr@shaw.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gungnir Resources Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
