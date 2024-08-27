

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Snapchat has officially launched native support for Apple's (AAPL) iPad, the company announced in its latest release notes.



'It's still the same Snapchat you know and love, but this time on the big screen,' the company said.



Since its launch in 2011, Snapchat has only been available for the iPhone. On the other hand, iPad users, who wanted to use the social networking app, had to run the iPhone version with large black borders around it.



'Snapchat now offers native support for iPad,' the release notes stated. 'This means that Snapchat will fill an iPad's full screen, providing you with a larger canvas when capturing Snaps and allowing you to see more friends on the 2nd and 4th tabs.'



However, the new app is not yet fully optimized for the tab as it currently only supports portrait mode.



