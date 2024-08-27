

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the Maryland Department of Health, an adult from the Baltimore Metropolitan region was tested positive for West Nile virus, marking the first confirmed human case in Maryland this year.



The department assured that the infected individual has recovered well from the disease.



'We are in the season when the West Nile virus can spread in Maryland,' warned Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman.



The primary carriers of this virus are culex pipiens mosquitoes, usually seen during dry and hot weather. Most often, the virus does not cause any symptoms but some people may become ill within three to 15 days of getting bitten by the infected mosquito.



West Nile virus causes mild to moderate symptoms of fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can cause life-threatening diseases like encephalitis, meningitis, and meningoencephalitis.



'We urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection and eliminate standing pools of water where mosquitoes can breed,' Kalyanaraman added.



To reduce the risk of infection, people are advised to avoid outside activities during summer, cover exposed skin by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, apply mosquito repellent creams, eliminate standing water from the surroundings, and shut the doors and windows properly to keep mosquitoes away.



Last year, seven cases of West Nile virus were confirmed in Maryland.



