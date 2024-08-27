

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study by the University of Michigan highlights that where you live in the United States can significantly affect the timing of an Alzheimer's disease or related dementia diagnosis.



Researchers examined Medicare claims from nearly five million older adults across 306 hospital referral regions in the U.S., concentrating on areas with higher diagnosis rates for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.



Notable regions with elevated dementia diagnosis rates include Texas, Miami, Florida, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Alabama, Michigan, Oxford, Mississippi, and New York.



The study revealed that residents in areas with a higher diagnosis rate-termed 'diagnosis intensity'-were twice as likely to be diagnosed, particularly those aged 66 to 74 and within Black and Hispanic communities.



The researchers compared actual diagnosis rates in different regions against expected rates based on local risk factors, uncovering significant geographical variations. Diagnosis rates ranged from 1.7 to 5.4 per 100 older adults in various areas, indicating that local healthcare systems are likely responsible for these disparities.



Dr. Julie Bynum, the study's lead author and a geriatrician at the university, emphasized that these findings point to systemic issues beyond demographic differences.



For Black and Hispanic populations, she noted that limited access to healthcare, reluctance to seek care, and social determinants of health also contribute to challenges in dementia diagnosis. Additionally, Dr. Bynum mentioned that stigma surrounding dementia varies across racial and ethnic groups, which can deter individuals from pursuing a diagnosis.



She pointed out that the root cause may lie within the healthcare systems serving these communities, including factors such as primary care providers' confidence in diagnosing dementia and the availability of specialists for complex cases. Family and patient attitudes towards dementia may also influence diagnosis rates, as beliefs about aging and stigma can affect whether individuals seek help.



Bynum stated that the current goal should be early identification of cognitive issues, yet the data indicated that the younger demographic of Medicare participants displayed the most variations in diagnosis rates. She urged communities and healthcare systems to enhance awareness and access to services. Individuals, in turn, should actively advocate for their health needs, including cognitive assessments.



While the study has limitations, such as not definitively determining whether diagnosis rates are too high or too low, Bynum explained that the findings provide insights into the challenges of obtaining formal diagnoses across different regions.



