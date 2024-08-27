

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Henry County EMS has recently issued a critical public health alert regarding a specific shipment of Clonidine Oral Suspension that was distributed by Med-Save, a pharmacy located in Eminence.



Clonidine is a medication that is commonly prescribed for a variety of medical conditions, including ADHD, Tourette's syndrome, and hypertension. The alert was prompted by the transport of three children over the weekend who were linked to this particular medication, raising significant concerns about its safety.



In a statement shared on Facebook, Lt. Col. TJ Bothur, the Deputy Director of Henry County EMS, emphasized the seriousness of the situation and strongly cautioned parents against administering the Clonidine Oral Suspension obtained from Med-Save.



He explicitly stated, 'DO NOT administer it to your child,' highlighting the potential risks associated with this specific batch of medication. The post further elaborated on the concerns surrounding the shipment, indicating that there may be issues with the quality or safety of the medication.



Henry County EMS has taken a proactive stance by advising individuals who have received this prescription from Med-Save to refrain from using the medication for their children.



They have urged parents and caregivers to be vigilant and watch for alarming symptoms that could indicate a serious reaction to the medication. These symptoms include unresponsiveness, unexplained crying spells, a decreased heart rate, a low respiratory rate, and pinpoint pupils. Such signs could suggest that the medication may not be safe for use, and immediate medical attention may be necessary.



In light of these developments, Henry County EMS has encouraged anyone who has questions or concerns regarding the Clonidine Oral Suspension or any related issues to reach out to their pharmacy for further assistance. While a pharmacist at Med-Save chose not to comment on the situation, it was confirmed that the Clonidine Oral Suspension in question is no longer available for sale at their pharmacy.



