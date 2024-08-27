

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization's latest data revealed that about one-third of adults worldwide, approximately 1.8 billion people, did not meet the recommended levels of physical activity in 2022.



The report, published in The Lancet Global Health journal, warned that if this trend continues, then the level of inactivity could further rise to 35 percent by 2030.



'Adults should do at least 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity or at least 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity or an equivalent combination of moderate and vigorous intensity activity throughout the week for substantial health benefits for adults of 18-64 years of age,' the WHO recommended.



The lack of physical activity is associated with cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes, type 2 diabetes, dementia and cancers such as breast and colon.



'These new findings highlight a lost opportunity to reduce cancer and heart disease, and improve mental health and well-being through increased physical activity,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.



'We must renew our commitment to increasing levels of physical activity and prioritizing bold action, including strengthened policies and increased funding, to reverse this worrying trend.'



The highest rates of physical inactivity of 48 percent and 45 percent were observed in the high-income Asia-Pacific region and South Asia, respectively. In contrast, levels of inactivity in high-income Western countries and Oceania stood at 28 percent and 14 percent, respectively.



According to the study based on surveys conducted across several countries and territories, physical inactivity was more prevalent among women than men, particularly in the South Asia region.



The global health watchdog further suggested that, 'Replacing sedentary time with physical activity of any intensity provides health benefits,' emphasizing the importance of incorporating physical activity into daily routines to combat diseases.



