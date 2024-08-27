Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 per Share

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Oct. 22, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 1, 2024. This is the tenth consecutive year Ingredion's board approved a quarterly dividend increase in the third quarter.



