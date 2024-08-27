Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Carl J. McGill has been appointed as a director of Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Mr. McGill has over 30 years of capital market experience as a finance executive involving all aspects of business management and banking in both private and public markets. He is experienced in corporate governance as well as in raising capital and will fulfill the role of Audit Committee Chair for Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Mr. McGill is a past SVP Corporate Development, Secretary Treasurer and Director of Trojan Gold Inc. Past Director, President and CEO of Carlisle Goldfields Ltd. (acquired by Alamos Gold), and past President and CEO of Goldtrain Resources Inc. (now Champion Electric Metals Inc).

Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. states, "Carl has considerable public company, capital market and project management expertise. Having worked successfully with Carl on the Carlisle Goldfields project we welcome Carl's contribution as a Tartisan team member."

Mr. McGill will replace Douglas M. Flett who has resigned as a Board of Director after having served for some fourteen years. The Board would like to thank Doug for his dedication and long-standing service to the Company and wish him well in his retirement.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond project in northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 121,969,004 shares outstanding (127,669,004 fully diluted).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221287

SOURCE: Tartisan Nickel Corp.