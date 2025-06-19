Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that work on the Kenbridge Nickel Project access corridor has achieved Phase 2 completion and has made significant improvements to the operational access road.

The Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project consists of 93 contiguous patents, 153 single cell mining claims and 4 Mining Licenses of Occupation totaling 4,273 ha. The Kenbridge Property is 40 kms from paved Highway 71 via the Maybrun gravel road. The Kenbridge Property turnoff is approximately 28 kms into the Maybrun Road. The Kenbridge Project is then approximately 12.7 kms to the Kenbridge 622-meter shaft and the Kenbridge core shack. The Kenbridge Critical Minerals Project was historically only accessible by floatplane or by ATV, which made Project logistics expensive and difficult.

Phase 2 of the Kenbridge Road Project prioritized establishing reliable year-round pickup access to the Kenbridge site and core shack. This phase prioritized stabilizing key road infrastructure following winter construction.

With spring break-up complete, winter-built road sections were reshaped and compacted to address settling and ensure safe all-season access. Rehabilitation activities included subgrade shaping, grade capping, and gravel placement, with additional material added to steep approaches to improve vehicle traction and safety.

A significant focus was on drainage improvements:

37 cross-drain culverts were installed to support proper water flow and preserve long-term road stability and environmental integrity.

Erosion control and environmental protection measures were implemented throughout the corridor to safeguard sensitive areas.

Additional work included:

Survey and ribboning for Phase 3 realignments to support safe and efficient low-bed and fuel trucks to the Kenbridge core shack

Site cleanup and removal of historical debris at the core shack

Safety barrier installation along steep embankments

Collaboration with Indigenous community members and land-based resource specialists continued through several field visits, helping guide and validate project progress. Environmental stewardship and respectful land management remain central to all ongoing and upcoming phases.

Kenbridge Road Realignment Permit Approval

A major milestone in June 2025 was the approval of the Kenbridge Road Realignment Permit (Phase 3)-a result of close collaboration with Indigenous communities and with the Minister of Natural Resources staff in Kenora, Ontario. These realignments are essential for enabling safe and efficient access for low-bed transport and fuel delivery vehicles.

Key Next Steps Phase 3 elements include:

Reconstruction of Atikwa River bridge approaches and departures

One significant rock cut on Tartisan Nickel-patented land

on Tartisan Nickel-patented land Two minor rock cuts

Two major realignments of existing road and trail corridors

Notably, one realignment shifts the corridor away from a natural spring identified by a local Indigenous Knowledge Keeper as important to the regional watershed. While this adds cost to the project, it reflects Tartisan's continued commitment to environmental care and respect for the Land.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. remains focused on environmental protection and Indigenous partnership as we move into the next phase of development.

Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. states, "The Kenbridge all-season access road work continued this spring with a highly effective construction program. With receiving the Kenbridge Road Realignment Permit from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Tartisan is now able to prepare for Phase 3 construction which will allow the Company to ultimately float large equipment including the delivery of fuel into site". Appleby goes onto state, "We are gearing up for this all-important Phase 3 and road completion. We look forward to sharing our 2025 next steps, as significant plans are being put in place to commence summer exploration at the Kenbridge critical metals project."

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company which owns the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario as well as the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 130,995,782 shares outstanding (137,784,671 fully diluted).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

