

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for SentinelOne, Inc. (S):



Earnings: -$69.18 million in Q2 vs. -$89.54 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.22 in Q2 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, SentinelOne, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.49 million or $0.01 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.0 per share Revenue: $198.937 million in Q2 vs. $149.421 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $209.5 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $815 Mln



