

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PVH Corp. (PVH) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $158 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $94.2 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $170.2 million or $3.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $2.074 billion from $2.207 billion last year.



PVH Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $158 Mln. vs. $94.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.80 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.074 Bln vs. $2.207 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Approx. $2.50 Full year EPS guidance: $11.55 to $11.80



