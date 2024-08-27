

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study revealed that individuals who develop myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination face fewer complications than those with conventional myocarditis.



For the study, published in JAMA, researchers analyzed data of 4,635 residents aged 12 to 49 years from the French National Health Data System, who were hospitalized for myocarditis from December 2020 to June 2022.



Among these participants, 588 patients had developed myocarditis within 1 week of receiving COVID-19 vaccination, 298 patients had post-COVID myocarditis, and 3,779 patients had conventional myocarditis.



'Although vaccination resulted in a significant decrease in hospitalization and mortality from COVID-19, it is crucial to evaluate the consequences of postvaccine myocarditis, particularly in young people, who are less likely to have serious illness after SARS-CoV-2 infection and could thus be less inclined toward vaccination,' the study authors wrote.



During follow-up, 3.2 percent of patients with postvaccination myocarditis, 4 percent of those with post-COVID myocarditis, and 5.8 percent of those with the conventional type were readmitted for myopericarditis, an inflammation of both heart muscle and pericardium.



'Unlike patients with post-COVID-19 myocarditis, those with postvaccine myocarditis had fewer hospital readmissions for myopericarditis, other cardiovascular events, or all-cause death as a composite outcome than those with conventional myocarditis,' the study authors wrote.



The researchers concluded that although patients with postvaccination myocarditis experience fewer cardiovascular complications, they should seek medical attention for several months after hospital discharge.



