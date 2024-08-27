

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting the second-quarter earnings, PVH Corp. (PVH), Tuesday announced an updated financial outlook for the fiscal year 2024 and third quarter.



For the full year 2024, the company raised its earnings per share to a range of $11.20 to $11.45 compared to previously estimated $11.15 to $11.40.



On an adjusted basis, PVH sees earnings of $11.55 to $11.80 compared to previously expected $11.00 to $11.25 due to a tax benefit.



Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $11.31 per share for the period.



For third quarter, PVH anticipates a profit of approximately $2.30 per share, and an adjusted profit of around $2.50 per share.



Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimate a profit of $3.12 per share for the same quarter.



