This project marks the first deployment of lithium-ion batteries in the Madrid Metro system

Uromac selected Leclanché for its high-quality, safe, and European-made battery technology

Leclanché continues to build on partnerships outside the automotive EV markets, with a focus on industrial and heavy-duty applications YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 28th August 2024 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), a leading provider of energy storage solutions, has supplied its cutting-edge INT-53 ENERGY battery packs for a new hybrid track repair locomotive which has recently been deployed in the Madrid Metro system. This marks the first time lithium-ion battery technology has been integrated into the metro system's infrastructure. This further demonstrates Leclanché's continued growth outside the automotive industry. The Madrid Metro, one of the largest and most heavily used transit systems globally, spans 269 kilometres across 12 lines, serving approximately 2.25 million passengers daily. This new hybrid locomotive is a significant milestone in the system's ongoing efforts to modernise and reduce its carbon footprint. This contract underscores Leclanché's strategic development of its presence outside the passenger automotive EV markets, emphasizing its focus on sectors distinct from the volatile EV automotive industry and more on heavy duty batteries. Leclanché primarily operates in the marine and rail sectors, which have fundamentally different dynamics, including longer project cycles, higher upfront capital expenditures, and potential of more sustainable and profitable growth. This focus allows Leclanché to leverage its expertise in providing robust and reliable energy storage solutions for industrial and heavy-duty applications. Uromac , a renowned road-rail vehicle manufacturer based in Northwestern Spain, custom-built this specialised locomotive. Designed to enhance the efficiency and safety of track maintenance operations, it features a maintenance platform, a crane, rail brakes, and a pressurised air-conditioned cabin for up to six workers. The vehicle will be on display at the upcoming InnoTrans 2024 rail trade show set in Berlin, running from the 24-27th of September this year. Uromac selected Leclanché's INT-53 ENERGY packs due to their superior energy density, robust safety features, and modular, scalable design. These battery packs are ideal for partially or non-electrified rail routes, providing a reliable and eco-friendly power source for the locomotive. Leclanché and Uromac collaborated with engineering firm SGI (Soluciones Generales de Ingenieria SL) on this groundbreaking project. "This hybrid locomotive represents a significant step forward in the electrification of maintenance vehicles within the Metro and tunnel lines, and it is the first 'made in Spain' subway maintenance equipment to utilise lithium-ion battery technology," said Javier Fernandez-Catuxo, CEO of Uromac. "We chose Leclanché for their extensive experience in the rail sector and their commitment to producing high-quality, European-manufactured batteries." "We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Uromac through this new contract, further diversifying our supply of products and clients in the heavy-duty application markets", said Phil Broad CEO of E-Mobility, Leclanché. "Our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability makes this collaboration a perfect match. We are proud that our cutting-edge battery technology will continue to power Uromac's vision for clean, efficient, and reliable public transportation. Additionally, the renewed trust of large industry players in our intellectual property and know-how is a testament to the strength of our innovations and the quality of our value solution. We are also very happy to see a strong market resilience for these applications." Market Diversification Leclanché's strategic focus on heavy-duty applications, particularly in marine and rail, sets it apart from EV battery providers. By emphasising robust and reliable energy storage solutions, Leclanché has positioned itself as a leader in markets where battery performance and longevity are crucial. This focus allows Leclanché to serve sectors that demand higher resilience and reliability, diverging from the competitive pressures of the automotive EV market. # # # About Leclanché Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company's Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

About Uromac Uromac offers a full range of railway machines and vehicles for the maintenance of railway infrastructure, civil engineering applications, forestry, power lines and overhead lines. Uromac is a premium manufacturer of this type of machinery and vehicles specially designed for this function (not processed). Uromac covers the whole process from design, manufacturing and delivery, according to customer specifications and all necessary documentation and approvals.

