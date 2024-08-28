

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Private sector credit from the euro area and consumer sentiment from France are the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, retail sales from Denmark and foreign trade from Sweden are due.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue consumer sentiment survey results for August. The consumer confidence index is forecast to rise to 92 from 91 in July.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is slated to release monetary aggregates. Eurozone M3 is forecast to climb 2.7 percent annually in July after rising 2.2 percent in June. Loans to households are expected to grow at a faster pace of 0.5 percent on year after a 0.3 percent gain.



In the meantime, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes industrial turnover data for June.



Also, S&P Global publishes Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey data for August.



