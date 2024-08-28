

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - LEG Immobilien SE (LEG.DE), a German property company, said on Wednesday that it is launching an offering of guaranteed senior, unsecured convertible bonds of 500 million euros due 2030.



The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.



The Bonds will be issued by LEG Properties B.V., a wholly-owned Dutch subsidiary of LEG.



The Bonds with a denomination of 100,000 euros each will be issued by the issuer at 100 percent of their principal amount.



The Bonds will be offered with a fixed coupon of 1 percent per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear, and a conversion premium between 35 percent and 40 percent above the volume-weighted average price of the shares on XETRA.



