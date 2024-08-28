

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has granted SENKU designation for bepirovirsen, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. The company noted that the designation expedites review of bepirovirsen as a potential treatment for people living with chronic hepatitis B.



The designation is based on results from the phase IIb B-Clear and B-Sure trials which evaluated the efficacy, safety and durability of response of bepirovirsen in people with CHB. A confirmatory phase III programme is ongoing.



