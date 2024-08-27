REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Cloud, today announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended July 31, 2024.

"As we enter the era of Intelligent Content Management, Box is delivering a singular platform that can power the lifecycle of content with intelligence built right in," said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. "With Box AI and strategic technology acquisitions like Alphamoon, the Box Intelligent Content Cloud can now support more use-cases across the enterprise than traditional ECM, dramatically expanding our market opportunity."

"We delivered a strong second quarter, with accelerated billings growth as well as record gross margin, operating margin, and EPS," said Dylan Smith, co-founder and CFO of Box. "These strong results demonstrate both our proven business model and the success of the investments we're making to build the leading Intelligent Content Management platform."

Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $270.0 million, a 3% increase from revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 of $261.4 million, or 6% growth on a constant currency basis.

Remaining performance obligations ("RPO") as of July 31, 2024 were $1.272 billion, a 12% increase from RPO as of July 31, 2023 of $1.138 billion, or 14% growth on a constant currency basis.

Billings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $256.4 million, a 10% increase from billings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 of $232.5 million, or 9% growth on a constant currency basis.

GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a record $214.5 million, or 79.4% of revenue. This compares to a GAAP gross profit of $194.4 million, or 74.4% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a record $220.2 million, or 81.6% of revenue. This compares to a non-GAAP gross profit of $201.1 million, or 76.9% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $20.3 million, or 7.5% of revenue. This compares to a GAAP operating income of $9.9 million, or 3.8% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a record $76.7 million, or 28.4% of revenue. This compares to a non-GAAP operating income of $64.7 million, or 24.8% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $0.10 on 146.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.04 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on 150.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding. GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 includes a negative impact of $0.05 year-over-year from unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a record $0.44. This compares to non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.36 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 includes a negative impact of $0.05 year-over-year from unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $36.3 million, an 11% increase from net cash provided by operating activities of $32.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP free cash flow in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $32.7 million, a 59% increase from non-GAAP free cash flow of $20.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Growth on a constant currency basis and impact from foreign exchange is determined by comparing current period reported results with the current results calculated using the equivalent rates in the prior period.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics," and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Recent Business Highlights

Delivered wins or expansions with leading organizations across a variety of industries, including Financial Services (Block, Moelis & Company and Northwest Bank), Hospitality (Resorts World Las Vegas), Life Sciences (argenx, CymaBay Therapeutics and IQVIA), Industrial Goods (H2 Green Steel and Heat and Control), Media and Entertainment (Fremantle and United Talent Agency), Public Sector (State of Hawaii and United States Department of Agriculture), Retail (FANATICS and SKECHERS USA), and Transportation (East Japan Railway Company and Swissport International).

Announced the acquisition of the AI-powered, intelligent document processing (IDP) technology and team of Alphamoon. This strategic move significantly expands the functionality of Box's Intelligent Content Management platform.

Announced unlimited end-user Box AI queries for Hubs, Documents, and Notes for customers on Enterprise Plus plans.

Unveiled a new set of features in Box AI that includes an integration with GPT-4o, support for image and spreadsheet files, and the Box AI for Metadata API.

Expanded its strategic partnership with Slack to bring secure AI to enterprise content. Also announced that joint customers now have access to unlimited Box AI queries directly in Slack.

Hosted BoxWorks Tokyo 2024 and AI Disrupt in London, attracting thousands of attendees and customer speakers from leading organizations.

Announced that the company's 14th annual BoxWorks will take place on November 12, 2024 in San Francisco where attendees will learn about Intelligent Content Management and hear from industry and customer speakers.

Recognized as one of PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care in 2024 and in Fortune® magazine as #10 on the 100 Best Large Workplaces for Millennials for 2024 by Great Place to Work®.

Announced the appointment of Samantha Wessels as President of Box Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Ms. Wessels brings over 20 years of technology experience to Box, having held leadership roles at Snyk, Elastic, and NTT.

Announced the appointment of Tricia Gellman as Chief Marketing Officer of Box. Ms. Gellman brings over two decades of experience driving growth for leading technology companies, including Salesforce and Adobe.

Update on Share Repurchase Plan

In the second quarter, approximately 3.9 million shares were repurchased for approximately $102 million. As of July 31, 2024, approximately $25 million of buyback capacity was remaining under the current share repurchase plan. Box remains committed to opportunistically returning capital to its shareholders through an ongoing stock repurchase program, and on August 25, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized an expansion of its stock repurchase program by $100 million.

Outlook

As a reminder, approximately one third of Box's revenue is generated outside of the U.S., of which approximately 60% is in Japanese Yen. The following guidance includes the expected impact of FX headwinds, assuming present foreign currency exchange rates.

Additionally, as we have become consistently profitable in our international business, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 we released the valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in the United Kingdom. Accordingly, in fiscal year 2025 we are recognizing deferred tax expense in the United Kingdom. This non-cash expense is reflected in our GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and full fiscal year 2025.

Q3 FY25 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $274 million to $276 million, up 5% year-over-year, or 6% growth on a constant currency basis.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 7.5%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 28%.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.07 to $0.08. GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact of $0.02 from unfavorable exchange rates and $0.01 from the recognition of deferred tax expenses in international countries.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.41 to $0.42. Non-GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact of $0.02 from unfavorable exchange rates and $0.01 from the recognition of deferred tax expenses in international countries.

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 148 million.

Full Year FY25 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.086 billion to $1.09 billion, up 5% year-over-year, or 7% growth on a constant currency basis. Due to the weakening of the U.S. dollar versus the Yen since we last provided guidance, we now expect FX to be a 170 basis point headwind to full fiscal year 2025 revenue growth, 80 basis points lower than our previous expectations. On a constant currency basis, our new guidance represents a $2 million increase from our previous guidance.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 7.0%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 27.5%. For full fiscal year 2025 GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin, we now expect FX to be a headwind of 130 basis points, 30 basis points lower than our previous expectations.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.31 to $0.33. FY25 GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact of $0.12 from unfavorable exchange rates and $0.05 from the recognition of deferred tax expenses in international countries.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $1.64 to $1.66. FY25 non-GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact of $0.12 from unfavorable exchange rates and $0.05 from the recognition of deferred tax expenses in international countries.

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 148 million.

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section titled "Outlook" exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense, intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Box has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income per share and operating margin guidance at the end of this press release.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Box's management team will host a conference call today beginning at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET) to discuss Box's financial results, business highlights and future outlook. A live audio webcast of this call will be available through Box's Investor Relations website at https://www.boxinvestorrelations.com for a period of 90 days after the date of the call. Prepared remarks will be available on the Box Investor Relations website after the call ends.

Box has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website (www.box.com/investors), as well as certain X accounts (@box, @levie and @boxincir), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Information on or that can be accessed through Box's Investor Relations website, these X accounts, or that is contained in any website to which a hyperlink is provided herein is not part of this press release, and the inclusion of Box's Investor Relations website address, these X accounts, and any hyperlinks are only inactive textual references.

This press release, the financial tables, as well as other supplemental information including the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are also available on Box's Investor Relations website. Box also provides investor information, including news and commentary about Box's business and financial performance, Box's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, notices of investor events and Box's press and earnings releases, on Box's Investor Relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including statements regarding Box's expectations regarding its growth and profitability, the size of its market opportunity, its investments in go-to-market programs, the demand for its products, the potential of AI and its impact on Box, the timing of recent and planned product introductions, enhancements and integrations, the short- and long-term success, market adoption and retention, capabilities, and benefits of such product introductions and enhancements, the success of strategic partnerships and acquisitions, the impact of macroeconomic conditions on its business, its ability to grow and scale its business and drive operating efficiencies, the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on its future results, its net retention rate, its ability to achieve revenue targets and billings expectations, its revenue and billings growth rates, its ability to expand operating margins, its revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin in fiscal year 2025 and beyond, its long-term financial targets, its ability to maintain profitability on a quarterly or ongoing basis, its free cash flow, its ability to continue to grow unrecognized revenue and remaining performance obligations, its revenue, billings, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins, the related components of GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, weighted-average outstanding share count expectations for Box's fiscal third quarter and full fiscal year 2025 in the section titled "Outlook" above, equity burn rate, any potential repurchase of its common stock, whether, when, in what amount and by what method any such repurchase would be consummated, and the share price of any such repurchase. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: (1) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions, including those caused by the Hamas-Israel and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, inflation, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (2) delays or reductions in information technology spending; (3) factors related to Box's highly competitive market, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by Box's current or future competitors; (4) the development of the cloud content management market; (5) the risk that Box's customers do not renew their subscriptions, expand their use of Box's services, or adopt new products offered by Box on a timely basis, or at all; (6) Box's ability to provide timely and successful enhancements, integrations, new features and modifications to its platform and services; (7) actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in Box's services or any breaches of Box's security controls; (8) Box's ability to realize the expected benefits of its third-party partnerships; and (9) Box's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve the expected benefits from those acquisitions. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Box. While Box believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Box ultimately reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024. Box assumes no obligations and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024.

Additional information on potential factors that could affect Box's financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Box makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of Box's Investor Relations website located at www.boxinvestorrelations.com. Box does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement Box's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Box provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, billings, remaining performance obligations, non-GAAP free cash flow and free cash flow margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics, please see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Box uses these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics for financial and operational decision-making (including for purposes of determining variable compensation of members of management and other employees) and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Box's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Box's performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Box's recurring core business operating results. Box believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics in assessing Box's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Box's historical performance as well as comparisons to Box's competitors' operating results. Box believes these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics are useful to investors both because they (1) allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) are used by Box's institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Box's business.

A limitation of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics is that they do not have uniform definitions. Further, Box's definitions will likely differ from the definitions used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Thus, Box's non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, in the case of stock-based compensation expense, if Box did not pay a portion of compensation in the form of stock-based compensation expense, the cash salary expense included in cost of revenue and operating expenses would be higher, which would affect Box's cash position. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin. Box defines non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation ("SBC") included in cost of revenue, intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. Although SBC is an important aspect of the compensation of Box's employees and executives, determining the fair value of certain of the stock-based instruments Box utilizes estimation and the expense recorded may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related stock-based awards. Management believes it is useful to exclude SBC in order to better understand the long-term performance of Box's core business and to facilitate comparison of Box's results to those of peer companies. Management also views amortization of acquired intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's developed technology and trade names, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Box also excludes expenses associated with a non-recurring workforce reorganization from non-GAAP gross profit as they are considered by management to be special items outside of Box's core operating results.

Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. Box defines non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding expenses related to SBC, intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue. Box excludes the following expenses as they are considered by management to be special items outside of Box's core operating results: (1) fees related to shareholder activism (2) expenses related to certain litigation, (3) expenses associated with a non-recurring workforce reorganization, consisting primarily of severance and other personnel-related costs, and (4) expenses related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders. Box defines non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders as GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders excluding expenses related to SBC, intangible assets amortization, amortization of debt issuance costs, the income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, undistributed earnings attributable to preferred stockholders, and as applicable, other special items as described in the preceding paragraph. Box defines non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders as non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders divided by the weighted-average outstanding shares.

Billings. Billings reflect, in any particular period, (1) sales to new customers, plus (2) subscription renewals and (3) expansion within existing customers, and represent amounts invoiced for all products and professional services. Box calculates billings for a period by adding changes in deferred revenue and contract assets in that period to revenue. Box believes that billings help investors better understand sales activity for a particular period, which is not necessarily reflected in revenue as a result of the fact that Box recognizes subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term. Box considers billings a significant performance measure. Box monitors billings to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate performance and allocate resources. Box believes that billings offers valuable supplemental information regarding the performance of the business and helps investors better understand the sales volumes and performance of the business. Although Box considers billings to be a significant performance measure, Box does not consider it to be a non-GAAP financial measure because it is calculated using exclusively revenue, deferred revenue, and contract assets, all of which are financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Remaining performance obligations. Remaining performance obligations ("RPO") represent, at a point in time, contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized. RPO consists of deferred revenue and backlog. Backlog is defined as non-cancellable contracts deemed certain to be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods. Future invoicing is determined to be certain when we have an executed non-cancellable contract or a significant penalty that is due upon cancellation. While Box believes RPO is a leading indicator of revenue as it represents sales activity not yet recognized in revenue, it is not necessarily indicative of future revenue growth as it is influenced by several factors, including seasonality, contract renewal timing, average contract terms and foreign currency exchange rates. Box monitors RPO to manage the business and evaluate performance. Box considers RPO to be a significant performance measure. Box does not consider RPO to be a non-GAAP financial measure because it is calculated in accordance with GAAP, specifically under ASC Topic 606.

Non-GAAP free cash flow and free cash flow margin. Box defines non-GAAP free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, principal payments of finance lease liabilities, capitalized internal-use software costs, and other items that did not or are not expected to require cash settlement and that management considers to be outside of Box's core business. Free cash flow margin is calculated as non-GAAP free cash flow divided by revenue. Box specifically identifies adjusting items in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Box considers non-GAAP free cash flow to be a profitability and liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that can possibly be used for investing in Box's business and strengthening its balance sheet, but it is not intended to represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is also not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the Intelligent Content Cloud, a single platform that enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

BOX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, January 31, 2024 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 406,620 $ 383,742 Short-term investments 75,605 96,948 Accounts receivable, net 177,487 281,487 Deferred commissions 43,516 45,817 Other current assets 30,431 34,186 Total current assets 733,659 842,180 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 88,453 99,354 Goodwill 76,773 76,750 Deferred commissions, non-current 58,464 63,541 Deferred tax assets 73,411 75,665 Other long-term assets 89,978 83,673 Total assets $ 1,120,738 $ 1,241,163 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 44,076 $ 52,737 Accrued compensation and benefits 33,189 36,872 Operating lease liabilities 25,662 26,812 Deferred revenue 483,987 562,859 Total current liabilities 586,914 679,280 Debt, net, non-current 371,824 370,822 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 82,173 94,165 Other liabilities, non-current 26,081 35,863 Total liabilities 1,066,992 1,180,130 Series A convertible preferred stock 493,145 492,095 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 740,292 785,374 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,659 ) (9,686 ) Accumulated deficit (1,169,046 ) (1,206,764 ) Total stockholders' deficit (439,399 ) (431,062 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 1,120,738 $ 1,241,163

BOX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 270,039 $ 261,428 $ 534,697 $ 513,326 Cost of revenue (1) 55,513 67,013 113,765 128,664 Gross profit 214,526 194,415 420,932 384,662 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 65,445 63,316 128,118 125,834 Sales and marketing (1) 95,235 88,605 187,908 174,815 General and administrative (1) 33,566 32,619 66,619 65,803 Total operating expenses 194,246 184,540 382,645 366,452 Income from operations 20,280 9,875 38,287 18,210 Interest and other income, net 4,699 3,293 8,557 5,611 Income before provision for income taxes 24,979 13,168 46,844 23,821 Provision for income taxes 4,483 2,377 9,126 4,680 Net income $ 20,496 $ 10,791 $ 37,718 $ 19,141 Accretion and dividend on series A convertible preferred stock (4,310 ) (4,307 ) (8,550 ) (8,531 ) Undistributed earnings attributable to preferred stockholders (1,845 ) (740 ) (3,313 ) (1,209 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 14,341 $ 5,744 $ 25,855 $ 9,401 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.18 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.18 $ 0.06 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders Basic 144,070 144,248 144,678 144,490 Diluted 146,525 150,007 147,634 150,218 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 4,731 $ 5,230 $ 9,352 $ 9,715 Research and development 19,676 18,722 37,495 35,724 Sales and marketing 19,173 17,546 36,956 32,864 General and administrative 11,531 11,848 22,470 22,320 Total stock-based compensation $ 55,111 $ 53,346 $ 106,273 $ 100,623

BOX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 20,496 $ 10,791 $ 37,718 $ 19,141 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,296 11,577 9,984 24,483 Stock-based compensation expense 55,111 53,346 106,273 100,623 Amortization of deferred commissions 13,178 13,621 26,538 27,369 Other 1,585 1,385 2,402 1,705 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (32,264 ) (33,496 ) 103,301 96,309 Deferred commissions (11,438 ) (9,206 ) (19,288 ) (17,319 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,814 4,764 13,350 15,850 Other assets 1,071 712 (595 ) (1,227 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,787 14,608 (14,399 ) (6,136 ) Operating lease liabilities (6,389 ) (11,121 ) (15,326 ) (24,186 ) Deferred revenue (16,949 ) (24,305 ) (82,456 ) (79,006 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 36,298 32,676 167,502 157,606 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of short-term investments (8,966 ) (30,307 ) (56,455 ) (65,745 ) Maturities of short-term investments 51,000 17,000 75,896 50,000 Sales of short-term investments - - 3,567 - Purchases of property and equipment (398 ) 952 (1,674 ) (2,000 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 3,295 622 5,991 1,253 Capitalized internal-use software costs (6,113 ) (4,544 ) (11,677 ) (8,377 ) Other - - - (190 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 38,818 (16,277 ) 15,648 (25,059 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchases of common stock (106,552 ) (62,535 ) (138,686 ) (104,906 ) Payments of dividends to preferred stockholders (3,750 ) (3,750 ) (7,500 ) (7,443 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,716 35 15,353 795 Proceeds from issuances of common stock under employee stock purchase plan - - 15,677 16,045 Employee payroll taxes paid for net settlement of stock awards (16,474 ) (21,450 ) (37,783 ) (42,026 ) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities - (9,071 ) (2,141 ) (18,952 ) Other (347 ) (2,365 ) (2,022 ) (3,570 ) Net cash used in financing activities (121,407 ) (99,136 ) (157,102 ) (160,057 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,622 (2,785 ) (2,589 ) (4,836 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (42,669 ) (85,522 ) 23,459 (32,346 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 450,385 482,216 384,257 429,040 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 407,716 $ 396,694 $ 407,716 $ 396,694

BOX, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and Percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 214,526 $ 194,415 $ 420,932 $ 384,662 Stock-based compensation 4,731 5,230 9,352 9,715 Acquired intangible assets amortization 981 1,452 2,133 2,904 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 220,238 $ 201,097 $ 432,417 $ 397,281 GAAP gross margin 79.4 % 74.4 % 78.7 % 74.9 % Stock-based compensation 1.8 2.0 1.8 1.9 Acquired intangible assets amortization 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.6 Non-GAAP gross margin 81.6 % 76.9 % 80.9 % 77.4 % GAAP operating income $ 20,280 $ 9,875 $ 38,287 $ 18,210 Stock-based compensation 55,111 53,346 106,273 100,623 Acquired intangible assets amortization 981 1,452 2,133 2,904 Acquisition-related expenses 293 14 293 14 Expenses related to litigation 25 27 104 319 Non-GAAP operating income $ 76,690 $ 64,714 $ 147,090 $ 122,070 GAAP operating margin 7.5 % 3.8 % 7.2 % 3.5 % Stock-based compensation 20.4 20.4 19.9 19.6 Acquired intangible assets amortization 0.4 0.6 0.4 0.6 Acquisition-related expenses 0.1 - - - Expenses related to litigation - - - 0.1 Non-GAAP operating margin 28.4 % 24.8 % 27.5 % 23.8 % GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 14,341 $ 5,744 $ 25,855 $ 9,401 Stock-based compensation 55,111 53,346 106,273 100,623 Acquired intangible assets amortization 981 1,452 2,133 2,904 Acquisition-related expenses 293 14 293 14 Expenses related to litigation 25 27 104 319 Amortization of debt issuance costs 477 474 953 948 Undistributed earnings attributable to preferred stockholders (6,486 ) (6,314 ) (12,466 ) (11,945 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 64,742 $ 54,743 $ 123,145 $ 102,264 GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.18 $ 0.06 Stock-based compensation 0.38 0.35 0.72 0.67 Acquired intangible assets amortization 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 Acquisition-related expenses - - - - Expenses related to litigation - - - - Amortization of debt issuance costs - - 0.01 0.01 Undistributed earnings attributable to preferred stockholders (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (0.09 ) (0.08 ) Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.36 $ 0.83 $ 0.68 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 146,525 150,007 147,634 150,218 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 36,298 $ 32,676 $ 167,502 $ 157,606 Proceeds from sales of property and equipment, net of purchases 2,897 1,574 4,317 (747 ) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities - (9,071 ) (2,141 ) (18,952 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (6,460 ) (4,611 ) (13,699 ) (9,091 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 32,735 $ 20,568 $ 155,979 $ 128,816 GAAP net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 38,818 $ (16,277 ) $ 15,648 $ (25,059 ) GAAP net cash used in financing activities $ (121,407 ) $ (99,136 ) $ (157,102 ) $ (160,057 )

BOX, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP revenue $ 270,039 $ 261,428 $ 534,697 $ 513,326 Deferred revenue, end of period 502,104 479,293 502,104 479,293 Less: deferred revenue, beginning of period (513,572 ) (507,385 ) (586,871 ) (566,630 ) Contract assets, beginning of period 3,345 2,642 2,452 1,900 Less: contract assets, end of period (5,481 ) (3,477 ) (5,481 ) (3,477 ) Billings $ 256,435 $ 232,501 $ 446,901 $ 424,412

BOX, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE GUIDANCE (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2024 January 31, 2025 GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders range, diluted $ 0.07 -$ 0.08 $ 0.31 -$ 0.33 Stock-based compensation 0.36 0.36 1.43 1.43 Acquired intangible asset amortization 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 Acquisition-related expenses 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Expenses related to litigation - - 0.01 0.01 Amortization of debt issuance costs - - 0.01 0.01 Undistributed earnings attributable to preferred stockholders (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.17 ) (0.17 ) Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders range, diluted $ 0.41 -$ 0.42 $ 1.64 -$ 1.66 Weighted-average shares, diluted 148,000 148,500 Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding.

BOX, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN GUIDANCE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2024 January 31, 2025 GAAP operating margin 7.5 % 7.0 % Stock-based compensation 19.5 19.5 Acquired intangible assets amortization 0.5 0.5 Other (1) 0.5 0.5 Non-GAAP operating margin 28.0 % 27.5 % (1) Other includes acquisition-related expenses and expenses related to litigation

