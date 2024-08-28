Basilea has announced yet another milestone following the European Commission (EC) approval for Cresemba's use in the paediatric population (in invasive aspergillosis (IA) or mucormycosis (IM)). The approval extends the market exclusivity of Cresemba by two years to October 2027, which triggered a CHF10m milestone payment from Pfizer, its European license partner. The EU nod follows the December 2023 approval in the US in the same indications, making Cresemba the first azole to be approved for children across the two key regions (it has been approved for adults since 2015). Cresemba reported strong in-market sales in H124, and the second half of the year is expected to be milestone rich with another CHF25-30m in payments expected, based on management guidance.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...