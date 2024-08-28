

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - U.S. forces continue to stand ready in the Middle East if Iran or its proxies attempt to attack Israel, the Pentagon says.



U.S. Central Command continues to monitor the situation in the Middle East and U.S. naval and air forces are 'postured to support the defense of Israel and protect U.S. troops and assets in the region,' Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a news conference.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has made two calls this week to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to reiterate America's 'ironclad' resolve to defend the country, he said.



There are now two U.S. carrier strike groups in the region centered around the USS Theodore Roosevelt and the USS Abraham Lincoln. There is also a squadron of F-22 Raptors deployed and the missile submarine USS Georgia is also sailing to the region.



These forces will remain in the region as long as they are needed. 'We remain intently focused on de-escalating tensions in the Middle East, while also remaining focused on securing a cease-fire as part of a hostage deal to bring all of the hostages home and to end the war in Gaza,' Ryder said.



The Defense ministers of U.S. and Israel have been in close contact discussing the two allies' joint efforts to deter attacks by Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other pro-Iran groups as tensions mount in the region following high-profile assassinations blamed on Israel and the threat of retaliation.



