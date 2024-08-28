

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Defense Department says oil may be leaking in large volume from a Greek oil tanker which was damaged in attack by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea last week.



Greek-flagged oil tanker MV Delta Sounion carrying a million barrels of crude oil was attacked by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in the Red Sea on August 21. The ship was sailing from Iraq to Greece with a crew of two Russian and 23 Filipino sailors. It was hit by gunfire and unidentified projectiles from two small boats, and caught fire. The crew has evacuated with the help of a European warship.



The US State Department warned last week about a possible spill of oil four times the size of the Exxon Valdez disaster, which released 257,000 barrels off the coast of Alaska in 1989.



On Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a news conference that 'The MV Delta Sounion now sits immobilized in the Red Sea, where it is currently on fire and appears to be leaking oil, presenting both a navigational hazard and a potential environmental catastrophe.'



'The Houthis have claimed that they are conducting these attacks in support of the Palestinian people. Their actions prove to the contrary. In fact, these are simply reckless acts of terrorism which continue to destabilize global and regional commerce, put the lives of innocent civilian mariners at risk and imperil the vibrant maritime ecosystem in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden - their own backyard,' he told reporters.



The U.S. Central command is working with allies and partners to determine how best to assist the vessel and mitigate the potential environmental impact.



Two tugs were sent to the vessel to help salvage it, but they were turned away by the Houthis with threat of being attacked.



The rebel movement, which controls much of Yemen, have been frequently targeting international shipping in the Red Sea, including U.S. military vessels and oil tankers, since mid-November in retaliation for Israeli attacks in Gaza.



