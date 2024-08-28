

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $185.0 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $183.6 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $259.5 million or $2.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $2.125 billion from $1.805 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $185.0 Mln. vs. $183.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.74 vs. $1.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.125 Bln vs. $1.805 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.60 - $10.00



