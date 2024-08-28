ID TECH Announces Apple MFi Certification for VP3350 Mobile Payment Solution, USB Type C Version

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / ID TECH, a leader in innovative payment solutions, is proud to announce that its VP3350 mobile payment product with USB-C Connector has officially received Apple MFi (Made for iPhone/iPad) certification. It is one of the first payment devices certified for Apple's MFi USB C Program. This latest achievement follows the earlier MFi certification of the VP3350 with the Apple Lightning Connector, further enhancing the product's versatility and compatibility across a broader range of devices. It also underscores the VP3350's superior quality and the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled value to its users.

The VP3350 is a state-of-the-art mobile payment solution, designed to provide a fast, secure, and convenient transaction experience. With the Apple MFi certification, the VP3350 USB-C version guarantees smooth integration with iOS devices, so that users can rely on its consistent and dependable performance across the Apple ecosystem.

Earning the Apple MFi certification is a testament to the rigorous standards that the VP3350 meets, both in terms of hardware excellence and software reliability. The VP3350 has undergone extensive testing to meet Apple's stringent quality and performance requirements, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking for a payment solution that works flawlessly with their mobile POS systems operating on iPhones and iPads.

As a compact yet robust payment product, the VP3350 can help businesses accept EMV, magstripe, and NFC contactless payments from cards and mobile devices. Coming in USB-C, Apple Lightning, and BLE versions, the VP3350 can be integrated seamlessly with mobile POS terminals. When connected to a POS terminal and a power source, both the payment reader and the POS terminal will be charged simultaneously through the VP3350's pass-through charging feature, ensuring uninterrupted operations.

"The VP3350 delivers a smooth and reliable experience with iOS devices. It meets Apple's high standards for quality and seamlessly integrates with their ecosystem, enhancing both your business efficiency and customer satisfaction," said Angie Chi, product manager of ID TECH. "At ID TECH, we understand that end users demand more than just a functional product - they expect a solution that adds real value to their operations. The VP3350 not only offers top-tier payment processing capabilities but also enhances customer experience with its mobility and versatility. Whether it's a small business owner looking to streamline their checkout process or a large enterprise seeking to improve mobile transaction efficiency, the VP3350 is designed to meet and exceed expectations."

About ID TECH

ID TECH is a world-recognized leader in the design and manufacture of secure payment solutions, ranging from state-of-the-art contactless/NFC payment devices to EMV and Magstripe readers. For more than 30 years, ID TECH has built a reputation based on technical excellence, innovation, and a commitment to superior customer service. Headquartered in Cypress, California, USA (with additional engineering centers in Rocklin, California; Shanghai, China; and Taoyuan City, Taiwan), ID TECH is an industry leader in delivering payment solutions around the globe.

