Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"), a fully integrated sustainable seafood company focusing on manufacturing and operating land-based Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems ("RASs"), today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the 150th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference on September 4-5, 2024. The event will be held at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The company's presentation will provide the National Investment Banking Association members with a corporate update and discuss the company's plan for future growth.

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera (NASDAQ: NCRA) is a fully integrated sustainable seafood company that provides land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for both fresh and saltwater fish and invests in fish farms by building high-tech RASs. The Company's main business operation consists of the design, development, and production of large-scale RASs fish tank systems, (aquaculture) for fish farms along with expert consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture facilities and operators. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nocera.company.

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

For over 40 years, NIBA has specialized in hosting investment conferences for public and private companies, regardless of size and industry, seeking access to funding and liquidity sources. NIBA's Investment Conferences are known for their professional offerings and for providing an environment optimized for productivity and collaboration.

Additional details about National Investment Banking Association's 150th Investment Conference can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-4-5-2024-ft-lauderdale-fl-conference .

