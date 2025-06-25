Nocera, Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in Tachyonext Inc. to Enter U.S. E-Commerce Market and Expand Consumer Tech Portfolio

The Tachyonext partnership marks Nocera's official entry into the fast-growing U.S. direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce space

TAIPEI, TW / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"), an industry-agnostic, acquisition-focused company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement regarding a strategic partnership through its $500,000 investment in Tachyonext Inc., a technology and supply chain solutions firm.

Nocera's strategic investment in Tachyonext Inc. allows the company to acquire a 35% equity stake as part of its broader diversification strategy into high-growth, tech-driven consumer sectors. This marks Nocera's official entry into the fast-growing U.S. direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce space.

Founded in early 2025, Tachyonext Inc. focuses on end-to-end DTC e-commerce operations, including product supply chain management, digital marketing, payment processing, order fulfillment, and customer service. In mid-2025, Tachyonext took over an existing, rapidly growing e-commerce business, inheriting its supplier relationships, marketing assets, customer data, and payment infrastructure enabling it to potentially scale its operations quickly.

Andy Jin, Chief Executive Officer of Nocera Inc., commented, "This partnership solidifies Nocera's strategic pivot into the high-growth online consumer goods market, a move designed to diversify revenue and enhance shareholder value. The collaboration highlights the power of Tachyonext's innovative solutions in unlocking rapid market entry and scalability. This marks our first step into a tech-driven growth market. Tachyonext's key contributions were centered on its powerful technology and deep-rooted supply chain connections. This partnership provides Nocera with a proprietary e-commerce operating platform that integrates advanced data analytics and marketing automation, allowing for highly efficient customer acquisition and sales conversion. We look forward to working closely with their team to explore new growth opportunities and potential synergies with our sustainable food business."

The investment is expected to be treated as a non-controlling interest and will not result in the consolidation of Tachoyonext Inc. in the financial statements of the Company.



About Tachyonext Inc.



Tachyonext Inc. is a technology and supply chain solutions firm that empowers businesses to succeed in the digital marketplace. Its proprietary platforms and global logistics network enable clients to launch, scale, and optimize their e-commerce operations for maximum growth and profitability.

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera (NASDAQ: NCRA) is a dynamic, industry-agnostic, acquisition-focused company dedicated to identifying and acquiring businesses that demonstrate strong core values and exceptional business acumen. With a strategic focus on fostering growth and creating long-term value, Nocera seeks to partner with companies that align with its vision for success. To learn more about Nocera and its approach, please visit the company's official website at www.nocera.company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy, maintain compliance with listing rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and respond to market conditions, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are encouraged to read the risk factors included in our annual reports and quarterly reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. Nocera is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

