Nocera, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"), an industry-agnostic, acquisition-focused company, today announced that it received a notification letter (the "Notification Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department at The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

The Notification Letter confirmed that the Company demonstrated a closing bid price at or greater than $1.00 for the last twenty consecutive business days, from June 12 through to July 11, 2025, and that the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. As a result, the listing matter has been closed.

Andy Jin, CEO of Nocera, stated, "Maintaining our Nasdaq listing is integral to our ongoing commitment to shareholders, as it reinforces our credibility and visibility within the investment community while supporting our long-term value creation efforts. Nasdaq listing also provides a level of transparency that is essential to our growth strategy as an acquisition-focused company."

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera (NASDAQ: NCRA) is a dynamic, industry-agnostic, acquisition-focused company dedicated to identifying and acquiring businesses that demonstrate strong core values and exceptional business acumen. With a strategic focus on fostering growth and creating long-term value, Nocera seeks to partner with companies that align with its vision for success. To learn more about Nocera and its approach, please visit the company's official website at www.nocera.company.

