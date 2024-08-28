João Pedro Flecha de Lima joins Atento Brasil as Vice President

The executive has more than 30 years of experience in leading large finance, consulting and technology multinationals.

Flecha de Lima takes on the challenge of generating value for the company through innovative and disruptive solutions in the Customer Experience market.

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the largest global providers of customer relationship management and business transformation outsourcing (CRM/BTO) services and an industry leader in Latin America, announced the appointment of João Pedro Flecha de Lima as the new Vice President of the Brazilian unit. Flecha de Lima will have the mission of leading the commercial team and leveraging his experience in contributing to market expansion. In addition he will introduce new services and optimize sales and marketing strategies.

A Civil Engineer who graduated from the University of Brasilia with an MBA from Columbia University in New York, Flecha de Lima has more than three decades of leadership experience in the areas of marketing, sales, new business and innovation, and has worked with companies such as Huawei, Samsung, ABN Amro Bank and Pactual. He is an advisor to RecifeCo (Datacenter and Cabo Submarino) and a founding partner of Partners Club, a business platform that provides and implements B2B solutions to boost sales.

At Atento, Flecha de Lima will support CEO Angelo Guerra in the command of the company in Brazil. "João Pedro's broad strategic and marketing vision will contribute to consolidating Atento at the highest level of the CX market. From his unique knowledge of strategy and business, we will grow with a focus on offering impactful solutions to our customers, in a technological environment of constant change", says Guerra.

Among the main challenges facing the new vice president is the expansion of Atento's business into new markets, increasing the company's ability to achieve sustainable growth, in line with the global business strategy of revenue diversification, and operational excellence and transformation supported by technology with a human touch. "Atento is an extraordinary company that for 25 years has been building a legacy of technological innovation and excellence in customer service. I'm thrilled to be part of a company that employs 150,000 people, more than 40,000 of them in Brazil alone", comments João Pedro.

Flecha de Lima will also assist the company in managing relations with stakeholders, in line with good corporate governance practices, with a focus on transparency, social responsibility and protection of the interests of customers, employees, shareholders and investors. "Atento has stood out as one of the 25 best companies in the world to work for, which reflects the commitment to its employees to maintain an organizational culture of excellence. We need to show our clients that, being an extension of their home, they will find in Atento not only technological excellence, but also the best ESG practices," adds Flecha de Lima.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BTO") services in Latin America and one of the world's leading providers. Atento is also one of the leading providers of nearshoring BTO CRM services to companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 17 countries, employing approximately 120,000 people. Atento has more than 400 clients, to whom it offers a wide range of BTO CRM services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational companies in the telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administration sectors. In recent years, the company has been recognized for its excellence by various industry analysts in different regions, including Everest (named a "star performer" in 2021), Gartner (recognized as a leader in Customer Service BPO in the Magic Quadrant since 2021), Frost & Sullivan (named a leader in CX Outsourcing in Latin America in 2022) or Forbes (selected as one of the 100 best companies to work for in 2023 in Spain). For more information, visit www.atento.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400520/Atento_logo.jpg

