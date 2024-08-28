

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - CNOOC Ltd (CEO), on Wednesday reported an increase in earnings and revenue for the first-half, helped by higher oil and gas sales.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company posted a net profit of RMB 79.731 billion or RMB 1.68 per share, higher than RMB 63.761 billion or RMB 1.34 per share, recorded for the same period last year.



Profit before tax stood at RMB 105.776 billion, compared with RMB 86.622 billion a year ago.



Revenue was RMB226.770 billion, up from last year's RMB192.064 billion.



Oil and gas sales increased to RMB185.112 billion from RMB151.686 billion a year ago.



The Board will pay an interim dividend of HK$0.74 per share on or around October 18, to shareholders of record as of September 20.



