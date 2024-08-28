Prysmian Named Best Corporate/Community Citizen in Cincinnati by Cincy Magazine

Prysmian, a leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, has been named the Best Corporate/Community Citizen in Cincy Magazine's "Best in Cincy Business 2024 Awards."

According to Cincy Magazine, the awards "honor the many businesses and services that make Cincinnati such a great place to do business." Thousands of local citizens voted in the online competition across 73 categories.

"Being a responsible steward of the environment and a good neighbor to our greater Cincinnati community is not something we do for awards; it's at the fabric of who we are as a company," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian North America. "We are honored for the recognition by Cincy Magazine and thankful for our Greater Cincinnati community. We especially thank our employees for rising to the occasion every day to support our company's vision."

Among the many ways Prysmian demonstrates its commitment to the local community are:

Helping five local classrooms through Cincinnati's Adopt a Class program. Prysmian volunteers and mentors two classes of students at Ockerman Elementary in Florence, Kentucky, two classes at Mary A. Goetz Elementary in Ludlow, Kentucky, and one class at Riverview East Academy in Cincinnati.

Serving as the Presenting Sponsor of the Flying Pig Marathon, Cincinnati's hometown race. Pirondini also runs the race annually, finishing in the top 400 overall in 2024.

Sponsoring the American Cancer Society's Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk and 5k Run of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Hosting annual Global Sustainability Week programs for employees and area businesses.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 38 facilities and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 32,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

