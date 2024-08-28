

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced $521 million in grants to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging and alternative-fueling infrastructure across 29 states, eight Federally Recognized Tribes, and the District of Columbia, including the deployment of more than 9,200 EV charging ports.



This new EV infrastructure will increase access and reliability to communities across the country and provides EV charging to light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles along designated highways, interstates, and major roadways.



The number of publicly available EV chargers in the U.S. has doubled under the Biden Administration, according to the Department of Transportation. Currently, more than 192,000 public charging ports are operating in the country, with approximately 1,000 new public chargers being added each week.



$321 million of the grants will be allocated for 41 'community' projects that expand EV charging infrastructure within communities across the country, while $200 million will go towards 10 'corridor' fast-charging projects that build out the national charging and alternative-fueling network along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.



