

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service announced that Maine will be the latest state to join IRS Direct File for Filing Season 2025.



Following a successful Pilot Program in 12 states that saw 140,000 taxpayers claim more than $90 million in refunds and save an estimated $5.6 million in filing costs using the new free online filing tool, Treasury and the IRS announced the expansion of Direct File as a permanent offering.



Oregon, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Connecticut, North Carolina, and Wisconsin later joined the program.



As Maine becomes the 20th U.S. state to implement Direct File, more than 120,000 Mainers will be eligible to use the free online filing tool next Filing Season.



Beginning next January, Maine people will have the ability to file their Federal taxes online for free, said Governor Janet Mills.



After using Direct File to file their federal return for free, Maine residents will be connected with Maine Tax Portal to file their state return for free. Maine Revenue Services will work with the IRS on the goal of integrating Maine Tax Portal and Direct File by 2026 so that taxpayers can quickly and easily complete their state taxes by transferring their federal return information over from Direct File.



The average American spends $270 and 13 hours filing their taxes, according to Taxpayer Burden Survey.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News