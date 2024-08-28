Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
28.08.2024 16:38 Uhr
KeyBank Provides $2 Million Loan to C3 Fund for the Advancement of Women and BIPOC Real Estate Investors

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / KeyBank Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Lending and Investment Group has provided a $2 million loan to C3's Impact Fund.

C3 Fund is a Chicago-based CDFI that provides capital and technical assistance to BIPOC and female real estate investors looking to acquire and rehab one to four unit properties in low and moderate income areas. By providing the capital to grow and scale their businesses, C3 Fund meets the challenges small developers face operating in underserved communities.

"Homeownership is a key component for building strong communities, and we are delighted to extend this new credit facility to support underserved developers in revitalizing and stabilizing neighborhoods," said Brian Maddox, National Team Leader for KeyBank CDFI Lending and Investment Group. "C3 Fund has been a driver of capital to promote wealth creation, home ownership, and job creation within underserved communities in low to moderate income communities."

C3's mission is centered around building stable communities. Since inception, C3 Impact Fund has deployed more than $50 million in loans and created over 2200 jobs in low to moderate income communities.

"We are grateful for KeyBank's support of our work to transform blighted communities into thriving communities," said Tiffany Taylor, C3 Fund's Executive Director. " KeyBank's loan will enable C3 Impact Fund to make targeted investments that support us transforming distressed neighborhoods, creating local jobs, and addressing wealth disparities."

About KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) finances projects that stabilize and revitalize communities across all 50 states. As one of the top affordable housing capital providers in the country, KeyBank's platform brings together construction, acquisition, bridge-to-re-syndication, and preservation loans, as well as lines of credit, Agency and HUD permanent mortgage executions, and equity investments for low-income housing projects, especially Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) financing. KeyBank has earned 11 consecutive "Outstanding" ratings on the Community Reinvestment Act exam, from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, making it the first U.S. national bank among the 25 largest to do so since the Act's passage in 1977.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About C3 Fund

C3 Impact Fund, founded in 2017 provides short term acquisition and rehab loans to BIPOC and women real estate investors. C3 is headquartered in Chicago and have expanded to Texas, North Carolina, Massachusetts, and Florida. For more information about C3 Impact Fund, visit www.c3.fund.

CONTACT:
Laura Mimura
216-471-2883
Laura_J_Mimura@KeyBank.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
