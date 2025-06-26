KeyBank Provides $33.7 Million of Financing for New Affordable Housing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) provided a $12 million construction loan and invested $16.1 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity for the construction of Churchill Gateway II, 70-unit affordable housing family project located at 10526 Churchill Avenue, in Cleveland, OH. KeyBank Commercial Mortgage Group also arranged an $5.6 million Freddie Mac permanent loan for the project. Churchill Gateway also has state and local support and received an additional $1.75 million in funding from Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

Churchill Gateway II is the second phase of the anchor development along the East 105th corridor, creating a connection between the Glenville neighborhood to the north and the job center at University Circle to the south. Churchill Gateway Phase II will provide much-needed high-quality affordable housing in the fast-growing Glenville neighborhood of Cleveland. This project will consist of one, 4-story building with one-, two- and three-bedroom units for residents earning 30-60% of the area median income and will contain nineteen units supported by project-based subsidies.

The sponsor, The NRP Group, is one of the nation's top multifamily real estate developers, general contractors, and property management firms in the United States. Headquartered in Cleveland, The NRP Group is ranked nationally as one of the top twenty affordable housing developers by the National Multifamily Housing Council (#11) affordable housing developers by Affordable Housing Finance (#4), a leading industry publication.

Supportive Services will be provided by the May Dugan Center, a certified refugee resettlement agency, whose services include assisting refugees, recent immigrants and new Americans secure housing. As prospective tenants of the project, the May Dugan Center will help these individuals and families navigate the application and leasing process.

Seaver Rickert and Ryan Olman of KeyBank CDLI structured the financing. Robbie Lynn of KeyBank CMG arranged the permanent loan.

About KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) finances projects that stabilize and revitalize communities across all 50 states. As one of the top affordable housing capital providers in the country, KeyBank's platform brings together construction, acquisition, bridge-to-re-syndication, and preservation loans, as well as lines of credit, Agency and HUD permanent mortgage executions, and equity investments for low-income housing projects, especially Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) financing. KeyBank has earned 11 consecutive "Outstanding" ratings on the Community Reinvestment Act exam, from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, making it the first U.S. national bank among the 25 largest to do so since the Act's passage in 1977.

About KeyCorp

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing with a mission to create exceptional rental housing communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 62,000 apartment homes and currently manages over 30,000 residential units.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company's formidable size and depth of talent provide the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, mixed-income, and senior housing.

The NRP Group has been consistently named a largest developer and builder in the U.S. on the NMHC "Top 50" lists, the Top 5 on the Multi-Housing News' "Top Multifamily Developers" list, named a Top Affordable Housing Developer by Affordable Housing Finance, and has won three NAHB Pillar awards since 2020 for Development, Construction and Ones to Watch. The NRP Group has become the top multifamily developer in the U.S. that creates both affordable and market-rate housing at a national scale. Based on over 30 years of experience and expertise, NRP provides construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com.

