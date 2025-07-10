Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
08.07.25 | 10:01
15,500 Euro
-1,62 % -0,256
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 15:38 Uhr
107 Leser
KeyBank Teammates Volunteer at Spanish American Committee on Neighbors Make The Difference Day

Every year, thousands of KeyBank teammates across the country contribute their time and talents to local nonprofit organizations to give back to their local communities

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / On June 4, 2025, more than a dozen KeyBank teammates in Cleveland brought their paint brushes, rakes and brooms to the Spanish American Committee in Cleveland to volunteer for Neighbors Make The Difference Day. Since 1966, the Spanish American Committee (SAC) has been dedicated to serving as the gateway to socioeconomic success for the Spanish/Hispanic community of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, and Northeast Ohio. The SAC has been creating opportunities that lead low-income individuals and families to self-sufficiency for over 55 years, making it the longest-operating Hispanic/Latino social services agency in the state of Ohio. It provides opportunities through five core programs that offer clients family support and bilingual childcare services, financial literacy education and training, housing education and guidance, employment training and services, and adult education opportunities such as English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes. It currently serves over 5,500 individuals and families each year.

  • Watch a video of KeyBank's Neighbors Make The Difference Day efforts at the Spanish American Committee here: https://youtu.be/JOQDt4Ou9k4

Every year, thousands of KeyBank teammates in its hometown of Cleveland and across the country contribute their time and talents to local nonprofit organizations to give back to their local communities. In 2025, Neighbors Make The Difference Day coincided with KeyBank's year-long Bicentennial which celebrates the bank's two centuries of service and enduring commitment to clients, teammates, and communities.

Neighbors Make The Difference Day launched in 1991, with a group of KeyBank employees in Alaska who volunteered for service projects. By 1993, KeyBank extended the concept to many of the communities it served, making it an official day of employee volunteerism. Now, Neighbors Make the Difference Day is a hallmark program and leading corporate volunteerism effort in America.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-teammates-volunteer-at-spanish-american-committee-on-neighbo-1047598

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
