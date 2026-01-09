West Side Market, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb To Open KeyBank Produce Arcade With January 14 Ribbon Cutting

The renovated produce arcade is the first new Market experience to open as a part of the Market's $70 million transformation project

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / West Side Market vendors and staff, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, and others will officially open the newly renovated KeyBank Produce Arcade during a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1pm on Wednesday, January 14. The arcade's re-opening marks the first completed portion of the Market's larger $70 million transformation project.

Previous: KeyBank to Give $1.5 Million to West Side Market's Transformation Project and Food Access Programming, New Produce Arcade to be Named in Their Honor

The renovated Arcade, named in recognition of KeyBank's generous and early support of the project, will be home to all of the Market's produce vendors, with new amenities and enhanced experiences for customers and vendors alike.

"We are thrilled to welcome Market shoppers into our renovated produce arcade and are grateful for KeyBank's investment that made these renovations possible," says Rosemary Mudry, Executive Director for Cleveland Public Market Corporation (CPMC), the non-profit that manages the Market. "What's exciting is how this showcases the real vision for the whole project: preserved history, enhanced experiences, and all of our customers' favorite vendors are still here."

Improvements include climate controlling the full arcade space, with HVAC providing a more comfortable environment for vendors and shoppers, and improving product shelf-life. Refrigerated cases keep produce fresher for longer, while walk-in stands improve customer access to product. Future improvements will include direct elevator access from the Produce Arcade to basement storage.

"The needs of our vendors are at the core of the Market's masterplan," explains David Abbott, President of CPMC's Board of Trustees. "Improvements to the Market's infrastructure and physical support systems, balanced with layering on new experiences that meet evolving customer demand, will ensure the Market is a place where small business owners can thrive for the next century."

West Side Market is a vital access point to fresh, healthy food within the C ity of Cleveland. Recent customer research indicates that as many as 33% of the Market's visitors live within the City of Cleveland, and more than 25% of the Market's shoppers qualify for SNAP/EBT benefits. The majority of eligible Market vendors accept SNAP/EBT. An improved Produce Arcade, which will also host educational and nutrition programming in the future, will endure as an important resource to the community.

"KeyBank is thrilled to welcome guests to the reimagined arcade at Cleveland's iconic West Side Market," said Eric Fiala, KeyBank Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer and CEO, KeyBank Foundation. "This investment reflects our deep commitment to our hometown by improving access to fresh, healthy food for families and creating new opportunities for the small businesses that make the Market a cornerstone of our community. We're proud to help preserve this historic landmark and ensure it continues to thrive as a vital resource for generations to come."

Amidst the excitement, Mudry emphasizes that customers be patient and support the Market's produce vendors.

"While these changes to our arcade are important, they are still changes that will take everyone some time to adjust to," says Mudry. "We encourage our shoppers to come to the Market and support their go-to merchants as they adjust to their new surroundings."

The opening of the arcade also marks temporary changes to how many customers enter the Market. From the parking lots, visitors will now enter the KeyBank Produce Arcade and can enter the Market Hall along Lorain Avenue on the building's south side. The North Arcade and the alley between it and the Market Hall are temporarily closed for construction.

CPMC has raised more than $58 million of the total $70 million project budget to date. Construction for other major infrastructure improvements, including overhauling the Market's food storage and preparation spaces in the basement, as well as adding power generators and a new refrigeration system, is currently underway. Future enhancements, including expanded seating, an outdoor courtyard, an educational kitchen, and a prepared food space, are still to come.

"We are hopeful this day inspires more support from our community," says Abbott. "We will not stop until we bring the full transformation vision to life, so that the Market can truly be called the best public market in America."

West Side Market is owned by the City of Cleveland. CPMC took over operations of the Market in April of 2024.

ABOUT THE MARKET'S MASTERPLAN

The masterplan is the vision for the Market's future. It includes $70 million in capital renovations that will improve daily operations and create opportunities for community building and revenue generation as the groundwork for the West Side Market's next 100 years. The masterplan's four main goals include:

Restoring infrastructure and operating systems Including a complete basement renovation Expanding the Market's community impact with neighborhood food access, education, and entrepreneurship programs Enhancing the Market experience by reimagining underused spaces, including: Renovated North Arcade featuring prepared food hall with local businesses

Landscaped courtyard with seating

Expanded options for public indoor seating

Event space in the East Mezzanine

Teaching kitchen

Commercial kitchen Implementing a sustainable operating model through development of new revenue sources

The full plan can be viewed at westsidemarket.org.

ABOUT CLEVELAND PUBLIC MARKET CORPORATION

Cleveland Public Market Corporation strives to make West Side Market the nation's premier public market by meeting the evolving needs of merchants, customers, and the community. CPMC preserves the city's public market tradition while making the local food system more accessible, equitable, and diverse.

###

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/west-side-market-cleveland-mayor-justin-bibb-to-open-keybank-produce-1125972