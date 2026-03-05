Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088
KeyBank Breaks Ground on New Branch in Black Diamond

New location designed to provide a more personal, accessible banking experience

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / KeyBank has officially broken ground on a new full-service branch in Black Diamond, Washington. Located at 32500 Main Street, the state-of-the-art branch will serve residents of Black Diamond and neighboring communities. The branch is scheduled to open this fall.

"KeyBank is excited about the opportunity this new branch provides for us to become an integral part of the Black Diamond community," said Brian Marlow, KeyBank's Washington State Market President. "This investment reflects our continued commitment to the region. We look forward to building and deepening financial relationships with our neighbors, clients, and community partners as we grow together."

In addition to comprehensive banking services, this new state-of-the-art branch offers full-service banking capabilities including touch screen monitors to enhance client experience. This branch features a modern floor plan, drive-up teller line, ATM and free parking. Long-time banker Anna Ripich is serving as branch manager at the new location.

"KeyBank's new Black Diamond branch is uniquely designed to provide a more personal and consultative banking experience, giving clients improved access to our full suite of products and services," said Ripich. "Our team is excited to welcome clients to this new space and support them on their financial journey."

In addition to serving individuals and families, the new branch will support local businesses seeking to start, expand, or invest within the growing Black Diamond area, while also offering comprehensive wealth planning resources to help them build long-term financial stability.

ABOUT KEYBANK
KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $184 billion at December 31, 2025. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC. CFMA #260223-4119728

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-breaks-ground-on-new-branch-in-black-diamond-1144028

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
