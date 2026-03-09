Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
09.03.26 | 09:31
16,966 Euro
-0,83 % -0,142
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,46816,50816:39
16,39816,57016:38
ACCESS Newswire
09.03.2026 15:50 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank Foundation Supports Rural Workforce Development Efforts With a $400,000 Grant to on Point for College, Inc

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / The KeyBank Foundation is investing $400,000 to support the strategic expansion of workforce development efforts in rural areas of 6 counties in Central New York through On Point for College, Inc.

This funding will help support On Point's "Rural Workforce Development Initiative", which will provide the support, advising and upskilling that young people need to become the next generation of producers and leaders in our communities.

Meeting a Critical Workforce Need in Central New York

"Central New York has experienced unprecedented economic growth in recent years, with forecasts predicting continued expansion as the manufacturing sector thrives. On Point's robust service offerings meet a critical need in our region by equipping students with the resources they need to pursue an education, enter the workforce and put down roots in CNY-helping drive our region's economic growth," said Stephen Fournier, KeyBank Syracuse Market President. "KeyBank is proud to partner with On Point to invest in this program and support its work to create brighter futures for young people in our communities."

On Point's mission is to break down barriers that prevent young, underserved individuals from achieving education and career success. The non-profit helps students apply to, prepare for and enroll in college. On Point then offers success services to students that ensure that they remain enrolled through graduation.

Throughout the journey, On Point helps students understand the pathway toward their chosen career and build skills to compete successfully in the job market. On Point builds relationships with trade unions, apprenticeship programs and other training opportunities that could prepare students for jobs in healthcare, manufacturing, energy and other growing industries.

Strengthening Communities Through Education and Workforce Alignment

"Key Bank's extraordinary $400,000 investment is more than a donation-it is a powerful affirmation of the potential that exists within our rural communities," said Tiffany C. Rush, Director of Rural Initiatives for On Point for College, Inc. "This support will allow On Point for College to reach more students who often face the greatest barriers to postsecondary options, providing them with guidance, resources, and opportunities that can change the course of their lives. We are deeply grateful for KeyBank's partnership and their belief in our mission to ensure that every student, no matter where they live, has a pathway to success."

"The Rural Workforce Development Initiative will have a transformational impact on the students On Point serves through its programming. On Point is championing education and support services to close the gap between schooling and entering the workforce for young people in Central New York, meeting them where they are and helping them overcome adversity with a solid foundation for education and a successful career," said Tamika Otis, KeyBank Syracuse Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer.

Shaping the Future of Central New York

This latest investment builds on KeyBank's broader history of community-driven philanthropy, economic mobility initiatives, and inclusive banking investments. Since 2017, KeyBank has invested more than $821.8 million in Syracuse and Central New York, supporting affordable housing, small business and home lending, and transformational philanthropic initiatives.

  • Learn more about how KeyBank helps clients, teammates, and communities thrive by making meaningful investments in the places it's proud to call home.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-foundation-supports-rural-workforce-development-efforts-with-1145089

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.