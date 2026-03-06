Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 08:01
17,972 Euro
+2,40 % +0,422
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,85216,90216:08
16,78016,95616:06
ACCESS Newswire
06.03.2026 15:38 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

East Ohio Named KeyBank's 2025 "Market of the Year"

Award reflects the comprehensive growth, client-centric approach and collaboration among all of KeyBank's lines of business in the Akron/Canton area

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / KeyBank's East Ohio market has been named the bank's 2025 Market of the Year. This award recognizes the service teammates provide to clients and acknowledges the East Ohio market as the top performer among the 27 markets in the company's footprint.

The East Ohio market includes Akron, Canton and Youngstown.

East Ohio is consistently a top performer throughout the bank's footprint. In 2025, the work done by teammates in the market helped clients meet their financial goals while growing revenue in several lines of business, including:

  • Consumer

  • Commercial Banking

  • Business Banking

  • Investment Services

This award was bestowed at KeyBank's annual Chairman's Awards celebration in Cleveland on February 25th. It was presented to KeyBank East Ohio Market President Joe Daleiden and other members of market leadership by KeyCorp Chairman & CEO Chris Gorman, KeyBank Head of Consumer Banking Victor Alexander and KeyBank Head of Commercial Banking Ken Gavrity.

"This recognition is a testament to the tremendous work our East Ohio teammates deliver day in and day out," said Daleiden, East Ohio Market President. "Their dedication to our clients, commitment to collaboration, and passion for strengthening our communities are what set this market apart. I'm incredibly proud of this team and all we've accomplished together."

With the award comes a traveling crystal trophy that will spend the next year at the East Ohio offices on White Pond Dr.

"East Ohio's performance in 2025 reflects a team that not only puts our clients first but consistently finds ways to grow the business," said Gorman. "Their results speak to a market that embraces opportunity, supports one another and delivers the full strength of KeyBank to the communities we serve. I'm grateful for their leadership and proud to see East Ohio earn this recognition."

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $184 billion at December 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

###

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/east-ohio-named-keybanks-2025-%22market-of-the-year%22-1144630

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.