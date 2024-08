WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), Wednesday announced that its subsidiary Air Products San Fu Co. Ltd. has signed a contract with Tatung Forever Energy, a subsidiary of Tatung Company, for solar electricity in Taiwan.



Under the 10-year deal, which begins in the fourth quarter of 2024, Air Products San Fu would depend on a renewable energy source for its industrial requirements, decreasing carbon dioxide emissions and promoting sustainable development.



Currently, Air Products' stock is moving down 0.26 percent, to $277.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.



