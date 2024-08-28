

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a rise in sloth fever cases, a potentially fatal disease caused by Oropouche virus, in the U.S.



'As of August 16, 2024, a total of 21 Oropouche virus disease cases among U.S. travelers returning from Cuba have been reported. Most patients had self-limited illness. At least three patients experienced recurrent symptoms after resolution of the initial illness,' the CDC said.



The Florida health department reported 30 cases of sloth fever in the state, whereas one case was reported in New York. All the cases were linked to travel from Cuba.



The Oropouche virus is transmitted to humans through infected biting midges and certain mosquito species. Initially symptoms include fever, myalgia, and headache, along with other symptoms such as arthralgia, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, and rash.



'Initial symptoms usually last only a few days, but up to 70 percent of patients are reported to have recurrent symptoms within days to weeks after resolution of their initial illness,' the health agency added. 'No vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat Oropouche virus disease exist; treatment is supportive.'



The CDC noted that as of August 2024, more than 8,000 cases of sloth fever have been documented in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, and Peru, including two deaths and five cases of vertical transmission associated with fetal death or congenital abnormalities.



The health regulator advised travelers to take protective measures against mosquito and biting midge bites and recommended pregnant people to avoid non-essential travels to affected areas.



