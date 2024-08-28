

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Guess', Inc. (GES):



Earnings: -$10.60 million in Q2 vs. $39.03 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.28 in Q2 vs. $0.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.95 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $732.56 million in Q2 vs. $664.51 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.33 to $0.45 Full year EPS guidance: $2.42 to $2.70



