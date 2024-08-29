

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release Q2 figures for private new capital expenditure, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Capex is seen higher by 0.9 percent on quarter, easing from 1.0 percent in the three months prior.



Japan will see August results for its household confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 36.9 - up from 36.7 in July.



New Zealand will see August results for the business confidence index from ANZ and the activity index from NBNZ. In July, the confidence index had a score of 27.1 and the activity index was up 16.3 percent.



